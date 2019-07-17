|
|
WILLIAMS William William GEORGE WILLIAMS
25 April 1935 - 12 July 2019
Late of Moruya formerly of Whitton.
Beloved husband of Jan.
Loving father of Douglas and Danielle,
and Ashley (deceased).
Adored grandad of
Lauren, Georgina, Sylvie, Billy and Gryffyn.
Loving uncle and best mate of Fred.
Loved by everyone.
The funeral service for George will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen ACT on Friday,
19 July 2019 commencing at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Ronald McDonald House.
Published in Bay Post on July 17, 2019