SCHAFRIN, Richard 26th July 2019 Suddenly at his home, Surf Beach. Dearly loved husband of Dixie. Much loved father of Andrew and Tiarna. Loved father-in-law of Claire. Loved Pa to Ivy-May & Bubba Jay. Loved Son of Hans (deceased) and Elisabeth. Loved Brother of Gabrielle & Robert (deceased). Aged 59 years. Richard's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 11:00 am on Thursday the 8th of August 2019. By request, no flowers. In lieu, donations to Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated and can be made at the Chapel on the day of the Funeral. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



Published in Bay Post on Aug. 2, 2019
