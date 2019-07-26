|
PICKER, Margaret - 16th July 2019 at Crookwell District Hospital, late of McIntosh Road, Crookwell. Cherished wife of Max (dec). Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Meredith & Stephen and Steve. Treasured nanna of Michelle, Matt and Michael. Loved great nanna of Elliott and Abigail. Sadly missed by her extended family and many friends. Aged 88 years. 'In God's Care' Margaret's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service commencing at 11-00am, Wednesday 31st July 2019 at St Bartholomew's Anglican Church, Denison Street, Crookwell. A private cremation will follow. R. J. SIDNEY CRAIG FUNERAL DIRECTORS AFDA (NSW) EST. 1837 298 SLOANE STREET, GOULBURN, NSW 2580 CONTACT: (02) 4821 2122
Published in Bay Post on July 26, 2019