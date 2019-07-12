|
PATZWALD, Manfred 5th July 2019 at Estia Health, Dalmeny, late of Kookaburra Place, Bodalla, formerly of Cooma. Much loved partner of Mike Bender and their extended family. Aged 77 years. Manfred's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held in the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, with a service commencing at 2:00pm on Wednesday the 17th of July 2019. In lieu of flowers, donation to the R.S.P.C.A. would be preferred and can be made at the chapel on the day. Moruya District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4474 3555 A.F.D.A.
Published in Bay Post on July 12, 2019