Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
Parade Place
Corowa
Edna Coral OSMOND

Edna Coral OSMOND Notice
Osmond, Edna Coral (Gardner) Edna passed away on Sunday, February 2 2020, at Estia Health, Dalmeny, aged 85 years. She was the dearly loved wife of Clarrie (dec) and partner of Warren. Much-loved mother and mother-in-law of Neil, Raymond and Denise, Gavin and Kathy, and Michelle and Bryan Smith. Nan to her grandchildren and Super Nan to her great grandchildren. Will be sadly missed. The prayer service for the late Mrs Edna Osmond will be held on Monday February 10 2020 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Parade Place, Corowa at 11.00am. Thereafter the cortege will proceed to the Corowa Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Bay Post on Feb. 5, 2020
