MACNAMARA, Claire Yvonne 4th August 2019 Dearly loved wife of Ross, adored mother and mother in-law of Todd & Raeleen Paul & Jodi, Cathy & Jeff and Susan & Graeme. Much loved Nan to all her beautiful grandchildren, Aged 74 years. Claire's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 11:00am on Friday the 16th of August 2019. Moruya District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4474 3555 A.F.D.A.
Published in Bay Post on Aug. 9, 2019