|
|
HUBBARD, Brian Victor 9th July 2019 at Batemans Bay District Hospital. Late of Denhams Beach. Dearly loved husband of Susan (dec), father of Terrence, Mark and Annelise. Aged 70 years. Brian's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 1:00pm on Monday the 15th of July 2019. By request, no flowers. In lieu, donations to Cystic Fibrosis Community Care would be appreciated. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.
Published in Bay Post on July 12, 2019