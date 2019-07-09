Home
John R Whyman Funeral Services
1 Little Church St
Bega, New South Wales 2550
(02) 6492 4111
Bernard Sarsfield WAKELING


1926 - 2019
Bernard Sarsfield WAKELING Notice
BERNARD SARSFIELD WAKELING 22.10.1926 ~ 4.7.2019 Late of Surf Beach and formerly Cobargo. Beloved husband of Claire (decd). Loving father and father-in-law of Ian (Ipswich), Marea (decd), Nia (Gold Coast), Anne & John Sautelle (Canberra), Rene & Ken Buckley (Surf Beach) and Christopher (decd). Devoted Poppy of Monica, Megan, Daniel, Chriso, Eleanor & Tim, C.J. & Ellen, Tom & Kari, Sam, Annabelle & Dom, and Jack and of his great-grandchildren Chloe, Phoebe, Abigail, Max, Lola, Florence, Jonah and Baby Audrey. The funeral for the late Mr Bernie Wakeling will be held in Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Cobargo with Requiem Mass commencing at 11.00a.m., Friday 12th July, 2019 and burial will follow in the Cobargo Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Bay Post from July 9 to July 10, 2019
