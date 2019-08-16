Home
Batemans Bay & Moruya District Funeral Pty. Ltd.
20 Old Princes Highway
Batemans Bay, New South Wales 2536
02 4472 8886
Anthony CLIFT

CLIFT, Anthony Ernest (Tony) 13th August 2019 at Batehaven, late of Maloneys Beach. Dearly loved husband of Marion. Much loved father of Michael, Mark and Julie. Cherished Grandfather and great grandfather. Aged 79 years. Tony's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the St Bernards Catholic Church, David Street, Batehaven, with a service commencing at 1:00pm on Tuesday the 20th of August 2019.Followed by burial at the Batemans Bay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Council would be appreciated and can be made at the church on the day. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



Published in Bay Post on Aug. 16, 2019
