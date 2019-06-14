|
WALLACE, Stephen William "Wal" 9th June 2019 at Sunshine Bay, late of Castle Hill. Insanely beloved husband of Alison, greatly appreciated father of Dane William Wallace and Andrew Hesketh Wallace. Loving uncle of Casey and Evan Wallace, beloved brother to Bruce and Heather (dec) and respectfully missed by sister-in-law Alva. Cherished step father of David Hesketh, Meredyth Lee, Nancy Hesketh, Anna Maria Hesketh and Susan Diana Hesketh and their children. Aged 68 years " 'Wal' grew old gracefully" Friends of Stephen are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Anglican Church of Ascension, Batemans Bay, with a service commencing at 1:00pm on Monday the 17th of June 2019, a private cremation will follow. By request of the family, no flowers. In lieu, donations to "Wal's" private charity would be appreciated. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.
Published in Bay Post on June 14, 2019