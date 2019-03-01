|
|
Rhonda Clare McKechnie (nee' Miles) 11.08.1939 - 20-02.2019 Passed away peacefully at home, with family by her side. Very much loved by her children, grand-children and great grandchildren. Loved and respected by her friends and members of the Batemans Bay community, she will be sorely missed. We respect Mum's wishes as there will be no service. She will be cremated at Broulee Gardens on Fridsay 1st March 09:00am. We love you Mum and will miss you very much Go fly & enjoy your travels
Published in Bay Post on Mar. 1, 2019