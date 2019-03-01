Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda MCKECHNIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda MCKECHNIE

Notice Condolences

Rhonda MCKECHNIE Notice
Rhonda Clare McKechnie (nee' Miles) 11.08.1939 - 20-02.2019 Passed away peacefully at home, with family by her side. Very much loved by her children, grand-children and great grandchildren. Loved and respected by her friends and members of the Batemans Bay community, she will be sorely missed. We respect Mum's wishes as there will be no service. She will be cremated at Broulee Gardens on Fridsay 1st March 09:00am. We love you Mum and will miss you very much Go fly & enjoy your travels
Published in Bay Post on Mar. 1, 2019
+
Read More
Remember Share a message, photo, or video below
View guest book
Add a memory or condolence to the guest book
Please add or record a video for the family of Rhonda MCKECHNIE Add a video +
Please add a photo and share in the life story for Rhonda MCKECHNIE Add a photo +