WALTHAM, Elsie Patricia (Pat) 18th April 2019 at The Glen Nursing Home, Catalina, late of Crane Court, Catalina. Dearly loved wife of Reg, mother of Brian, Barbara, David and Esmay. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother to their children. Aged 90 years. Pat's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the St Bernards Catholic Church, David Street, Batehaven, commencing at 11:00am on Tuesday the 30th of April 2019. Followed by a Private Cremation. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.
Published in Bay Post on Apr. 26, 2019