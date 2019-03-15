|
IMRIE, Nola 13/12/1930 - 11/03/2019 Passed away peacefully at Banksia Lodge, Broulee. Very much loved by all of her children, grandchildren, family and friends. By request, no formal service will be held, however we ask those of you who knew and loved her, wherever you are located, to pause and light a candle in her memory at 6.30pm on Monday 18th. This will create a collective chain of love and memories in her honour. We love you Nan - be at peace with Pop. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.
Published in Bay Post on Mar. 15, 2019