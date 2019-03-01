Home
TURNBULL, James Edward (Jim) 25th February 2019 at Moruya. Dearly loved husband of Barbara (dec), father of Stephen, Tania and Samantha, father in-law of Jane, Tim and Geoff. Granpa of Joshua, Shaun, Isabella, Cooper, Dylan, Jed , Riley and Jesse. Aged 88 years Jim's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moruya, with a service commencing at 11:00am on Monday the 4th of March 2019. Moruya District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4474 3555 A.F.D.A.



Published in Bay Post on Mar. 1, 2019
