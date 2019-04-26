Home
JACKSON, Helen Dorothy 21st April 2019, late of Moruya. Dearly loved wife of Graham (dec), mother of Anne (dec), Alan, Graham and Christine (dec). Aged 81 years. Helen's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the St Johns Anglican Church, Moruya, with a service commencing at 2:00pm on Monday the 29th of April 2019. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Oncology Department Moruya District Hospital would be much appreciated and can be made on the day at the Church. Moruya District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4474 3555 A.F.D.A.



Published in Bay Post on Apr. 26, 2019
