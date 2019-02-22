Home
Services
Batemans Bay & Moruya Funerals
1A 27 Church Street
Moruya, New South Wales 2537
02 4474 3555
Resources
More Obituaries for David MORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David MORGAN

Notice Condolences

David MORGAN Notice
MORGAN, David William 19th February 2019 at Moruya. Dearly loved partner of Patricia, cherished father of Candielynn, Samuel, Georgiana, Anthony and Pierre. Adored poppy to his eight grandchildren. Aged 67 years. David's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Moruya Cemetery, Moruya, with a grave side service commencing at 11:00am on Wednesday the 27th of February 2019. Moruya District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4474 3555 A.F.D.A.



logo
Published in Bay Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2019
+
Read More
Remember Share a message, photo, or video below
View guest book
Add a memory or condolence to the guest book
Please add or record a video for the family of David MORGAN Add a video +
Please add a photo and share in the life story for David MORGAN Add a photo +