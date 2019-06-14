|
WINTERBOTTOM, Betty Margaret 03.08.21 - 07.06.19 Aged 97 and 10 months Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Nambour Hospital Qld. On Friday 7th June. Beloved wife of Vincent (dec), mother of Kaye Gowen and Robyn Bishop, mother-in-law of Peter and Michael. Gran to Kellie, Courtney, Cristy, Gemma, Sam, Brendon, Matt, Ange and Noah. Great Gran to Jett, Jesse, Kayla, Tahli, Cobe, Kyden, Elias and Brooks. She was well, lively and loved life until the last. She will be missed by all, especially her family who loved her so very much. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at the Uniting Church, Batemans Bay on Tuesday 18th June commencing at 10.30am, followed by burial at the Batemans Bay Cemetery. PLEASE WEAR A TOUCH OF PINK Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.
Published in Bay Post on June 14, 2019